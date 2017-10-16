Log In
-
Join Laura 365
About Laura
Must Read
Must Listen
Must Watch
Book Tour
Laura 365
The Show
HOT TOPICS:
Economy & Trade
Gun Control
Foreign Policy
Immigration
Donald Trump
Democrats
Busting the Barricades Tour 2017
Tour Details
Philadelphia, PA
Thursday, 10/12 at 7:00PM
The Investors Bank Performing Arts Center
Myrtle Beach, SC
Friday, 10/13 at 5:30PM
Barnes & Noble Market Square
3346 Reed Street, Myrtle Beach, SC 29577
Washington, DC
Saturday, 10/14 at 11:30AM
Omni Shoreham Hotel
2500 Calvert ST NW Washington, DC 20008
Oklahoma City, OK
Monday, 10/16 at 5:30PM
Rose State College Hudiburg Chevrolet Center
6000 S Prosper Road, Midwest City, OK 73110
Scottsdale, AZ
Tuesday, 10/17 at 5:30PM
Hilton Scottsdale Resort
6333 North Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ, 85250
West Palm Beach, FL
Monday, 10/23 at 12:30PM
Kravis Center for the Performing Arts' Cohen Pavilion
701 Okeechobee Blvd, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
Billionaire at the Barricades: The Populist Revolution from Reagan to Trump
Order now wherever books are sold!
About
About Laura
Charity
Terms & Conditions
Privacy Policy
Acknowledgments
Store
Laura 365 Membership
Laura's Books
Laura 365
Podcasting
Show Archives
Show Highlights
Videos
Laura Video Extra
Breaking News
Contact Us
Email Customer Service
Email Laura
Help & Support
Stay Connected
Get Your Daily Fix
Copyright © 2002-2017 LauraIngraham.com. All rights reserved.
Powered by
Nox Solutions
Laura